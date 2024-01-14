Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $338,988. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

