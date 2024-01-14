Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

