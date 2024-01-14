Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

