Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,937 shares of company stock worth $11,478,962. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $66.36 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.