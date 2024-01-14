Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after buying an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after buying an additional 620,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,405,349. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

