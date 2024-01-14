Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 120.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 250.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

BKE opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

