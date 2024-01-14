Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $837,000 Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

