Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $26.74 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.