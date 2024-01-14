Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 287,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.6% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 52.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

