Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.