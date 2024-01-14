Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

