Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of REGENXBIO worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Up 3.8 %

REGENXBIO stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.