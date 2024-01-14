Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ennis worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ennis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ennis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $545.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

