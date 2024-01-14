Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLB opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.