Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $925,000 in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXE opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

