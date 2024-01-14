Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PTC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in PTC by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

