Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,327 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,305. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

