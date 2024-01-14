Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,963 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

