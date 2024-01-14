Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,002 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 93,103 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 602,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 985,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.