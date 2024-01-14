Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

