Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $379.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

