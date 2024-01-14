Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

