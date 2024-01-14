Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 707,901 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,607,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 664,152 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

