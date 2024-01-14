Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.