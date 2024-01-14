Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HCM opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.