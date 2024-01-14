Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $70.34 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

