Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

