Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 28.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

