Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,803 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $48.75 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.