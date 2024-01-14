Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after buying an additional 857,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $51,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

