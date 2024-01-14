Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,249 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

