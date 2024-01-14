Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

