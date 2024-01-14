Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REXR opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.