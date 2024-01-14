Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.1 %

SCCO stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

