Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

HFWA stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

