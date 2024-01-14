Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

