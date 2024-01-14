Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

