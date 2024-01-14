Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,716.38

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,716.38 ($21.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,888 ($24.07). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,856 ($23.66), with a volume of 52,728 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.35) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,835.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,718.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

