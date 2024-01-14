Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 115,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE HSHP opened at $6.53 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

