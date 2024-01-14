HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $12.73 on Friday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HireRight by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

