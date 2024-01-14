Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £159,777.09 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.79), for a total value of £159,777.09 ($203,667.42).

BOWL stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.80. The stock has a market cap of £497.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a one year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 311.50 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 410 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

