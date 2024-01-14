Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 15th total of 323,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 336.12%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

