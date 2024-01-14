Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $327.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

