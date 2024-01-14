Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,066 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

