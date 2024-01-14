Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $438.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

