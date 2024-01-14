IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

