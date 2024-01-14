IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading 3.6% Higher

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92). 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

IDE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

