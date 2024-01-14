IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

