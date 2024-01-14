IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $940,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

