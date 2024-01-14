Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.18.

ITW stock opened at $253.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

